Man gets shocked through video game controller after lightning strike

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man suffered an apparent shock through a video game controller after a lightning strike in Robertson County, Tennessee.

A storm report from the National Weather Service began circulating on social media late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, stating the man “was reportedly struck by lightning inside his home through a videogame controller.”

National Weather Service storm report from July 31, 2021.

Josh Rice, the Assistant Director of Robertson County Emergency Medical Services told News 2 that medics had responded around 9:15 p.m. Saturday to a call of a man struck by lightning in Greenbrier.

When crews arrived, they said they determined the man’s house was either hit, or the lightning struck nearby, and he suffered a shock through a video game controller.

Rice said the man wanted to be checked out to make sure he was not injured.

He did not need to be transported to a hospital, according to Rice.