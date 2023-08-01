BABYLON, New York (WJW) – A morning swim at Cedar Beach in Babylon, New York, took a dangerous turn for a 63-year-old man.

Dan Ho found himself caught in a powerful current that dragged him out into the Atlantic Ocean, according to local police.

As the current grew stronger, he fought to stay afloat for a grueling five hours. Exhausted and desperate for help, Ho’s tenacity paid off when he discovered a broken fishing pole submerged in the water.

Using quick thinking, Ho tied his shirt to the fishing pole and waved it in the air, hoping to catch the attention of passing vessels.

His distress signal would soon be answered.

Some boaters picked up Ho 2 ½ miles south of his original location.

The weary swimmer, though conscious and alert, was unable to stand due to the toll the arduous ordeal had taken on his body. He was taken to the hospital.