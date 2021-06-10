Man gets life in prison for murder of Maple Heights laundromat worker

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The man who shot and killed an employee at a laundromat in Maple Heights was sentenced to life in prison.

Carl V. Sanders, 32, pleaded guilty to murder, felonious assault and receiving stolen property last month. The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said the first time he’ll be eligible for parole is in 30 years.

David Brown, 73, was working at the Wash-N-Dry Laundromat on Broadway Avenue on Dec. 2, 2019 when Sanders arrived with his girlfriend and her cousin. The prosecutor’s office said Sanders got out of his car and fired several shots at the two women.

Brown, a Vietnam veteran, tried to intervene and was shot, according to investigators. The women were not injured.