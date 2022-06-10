AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– A Barberton man was sentenced to life in prison for a July 30, 2020 murder.

A jury convicted Charles Deel, 26, of murder and felonious assault. He’ll be eligible for parole after 21 years and was ruled a repeat violent offender.

The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said Deel was at a home on Kenmore Boulevard in Akron working on his vehicle when the victim, 29-year-old Woody Cisterna, came to pick up a few belongings. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing Cisterna lying on the ground as Deel sped away.

Days later, the Northeast Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Deel in Scio, Ohio. He had the murder weapon in his possession.