Man from Medina killed in head-on crash with tractor-trailer

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Medina County.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday on State Route 162 near Ryan Road in Lafayette Township.

According to a press release, a man driving a Ford Fusion headed eastbound on SR-162 traveled left of center and hit a tractor trailer head-on.

The driver of the Fusion was killed at the scene.

He was identified as Curtis Perkins, 34, of Medina.

The driver of the tractor trailer was treated for minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.