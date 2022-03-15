Man found with pockets full of cash after armored vehicle theft: Police

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department announced an arrest in a theft from an armored vehicle.

According to a report from Akron police, the armored vehicle was picking up a deposit and servicing an ATM in the 1900 block of W. Market St. Monday around 11 a.m.

Police say the armored vehicle driver stayed in the truck while his partner went inside the store.

The driver told police a man walked up to the back of the truck and grabbed a bag full of money.

Police say witnesses were able to tell police where the man went.

Akron police say officers quickly took the man, identified as Allan Stallings Jr., 27, into custody.

Allan Stallings Jr., Courtesy: Akron Police Department

Stallings was found with cash stuffed in his pockets, according to police.

Officers also found the bag containing the rest of the stolen money in the bushes near where Stallings was arrested.

Police say Stallings confessed. He was booked in the Summit County Jail on a charge of felony theft.