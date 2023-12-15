AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death outside a home Friday morning.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Owen Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

When they got there, investigators say first responders found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are working out what led to the man’s death, which is being investigated as a homicide.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.