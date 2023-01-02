CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police are investigating after a man was found shot to death on his apartment balcony Friday evening.

Officers were called to a shooting in the 11200 block of Parklawn Drive around 6:30 p.m.

The victim, a 43-year-old man, was found on the balcony with gunshot wounds to the head and face. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cleveland police believe the victim was climbing over the banister onto the balcony when he was shot. Investigators say he had been using the balcony entrance into his apartment after the front door was damaged during a prior burglary.

Police say the victim has had issues with a neighbor in the apartment complex, but no arrests have been made in the shooting at this time.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.