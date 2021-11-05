Man found shot to death in Painesville

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – The Painesville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired Thursday evening near 55 Grant Street.
According to a press release, officers found a man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle who had been shot multiple times.
Police say the man has not been identified.
The press release states it is being considered a homicide investigation, however, police have not said if they have any information about a possible suspect.
Call Painesville police if you can help at (440)392-5840.