LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – The Lorain Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 2 a.m. Monday at the Bruce Towers at 5001 Oberlin Ave.

According to a press release from the police department, officers found a man in room #24 who had been shot to death.

He’s been identified as 42-year-old John Armstrong.

Police are asking for information.

If you can help, call Detective Chris Kovach at (440)204-2105.