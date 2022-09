Upon arriving at the scene (not pictured), the suspect opened fire on officers and a squad car, according to police. (Getty Images)

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A man, who appears to have been shot to death, was discovered in an Akron parking lot over the weekend.

According to officials, the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and Akron Police are now investigating the death as a homicide.

The man was found at about 9:40 a.m. on Sunday in a parking lot in the 200 block of Flower Court.

Officials say he had “multiple gunshot wounds” and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified.