AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner and the Akron Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a 47-year-old man.

On Saturday police responded to a report of shots fired around 11:30 a.m.

When officers arrived in the 800 block of Thornton St., police found a man who had been shot lying on the ground.

The victim was pronounced death at the scene

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office has not identified the victim at this time.