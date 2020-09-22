Man found shot to death in Akron apartment

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 27-year-old man.

According to police, officers arrived on a report of a shooting around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Alicia Walk.

Police say they found a man already deceased.

The Summit County Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

If you can help, call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

