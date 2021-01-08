Man found shot to death at Akron business

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a 58-year-old male.

Akron police responded to the 600 block of S. Arlington St. Thursday around noon.

They found the man in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a press release from the Summit County Medical Examiner.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has not been identified.

Call if you have any information that can help police.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8