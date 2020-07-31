Man found shot multiple times on Akron sidewalk; police identify armed and dangerous suspect

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner and the Akron Police Department are investigating the homicide of a 29-year-old man.

According to the medical examiner, officers with Akron police responded to the 1200 block of Kenmore Blvd. in reference to a shooting just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a press release.

The victim died from his injuries just before midnight at the hospital.

The victim has not been identified.

Police say they are looking for Charles Deel II, 24, in connection with the homicide.

Charles Deel II

Detectives say he was seen fleeing the shooting scene in a Chevy Tahoe.

The suspect vehicle was found at an abandoned house in the 900 block of Marion Place.

Deel was not at the home.

Charles Deel II is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him, call 911.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8