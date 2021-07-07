Man found shot multiple times in Akron parking lot

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner and the Akron Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old man.

The victim was found in his car around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

His vehicle was parked in a lot in the 500 block of Carroll St.

The medical examiner’s office says the victim was shot several times while seated in his car.

He died at the hospital early Wednesday morning.

The victim has not been identified.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

If you can help call Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with the info to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.