Man found shot multiple times in Akron home

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a man in Akron.

According to the medical examiner, a 20-year-old man was found unresponsive at a home on North Valley St. around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He had multiple gunshot wounds, according to a press release.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The victim has not been identified.

If you have any information about the shooting, call (330) 434-2677.