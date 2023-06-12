Editor’s Note: The video above is a look at top stories on June 12, 2023.

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Maple Heights Police Department is investigating a shooting.

Police say on Sunday, around 10:30 p.m., a male victim was found with a gunshot wound in his truck at the intersection of Libby Rd. and Thomas St. in Maple Heights.

The victim was rushed to Metro Hospital for treatment. There is no word on his condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at (216) 587-9624 or Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com.