HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) — A 41-year-old man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at his Hudson home.

The man’s body was found at about 7 p.m. Wednesday in a home in the 300 block of West Streetsboro Street, by police officers who were asked to do a welfare check, according to a news release from the Summit County Medical Examiner.

The man had multiple gunshot wounds, according to the release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide is believed to be “an isolated incident,” according to a city spokesperson.

No further information was available Thursday morning. The man’s identity has not been revealed, pending notification of next-of-kin.