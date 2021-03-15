Man found lying in Cleveland street after hit-and-run

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are hoping someone is able to recognize the vehicle it says was involved in a hit-and-run crash early Friday.
According to police, at around 12:50 a.m., officers were called out for a man with serious injuries lying in the street on E. 130th, just north of Kinsman Road.
Officers determined the 43-year-old was hit by a vehicle that took off. The man was taken to University Hospitals to be treated for his injuries.
Police say it’s believed the suspect vehicle is a newer model, red Chevy Traverse. Photos, below, are said to show the suspect vehicle as seen from city cameras at E. 130th and Union.
If you have any information on the hit-and-run, you’re asked to call investigators at 623-5295 or 623-5290. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.