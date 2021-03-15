Man found lying in Cleveland street after hit-and-run

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are hoping someone is able to recognize the vehicle it says was involved in a hit-and-run crash early Friday.

According to police, at around 12:50 a.m., officers were called out for a man with serious injuries lying in the street on E. 130th, just north of Kinsman Road.

Officers determined the 43-year-old was hit by a vehicle that took off. The man was taken to University Hospitals to be treated for his injuries.

Police say it’s believed the suspect vehicle is a newer model, red Chevy Traverse. Photos, below, are said to show the suspect vehicle as seen from city cameras at E. 130th and Union.

Courtesy: Cleveland police

If you have any information on the hit-and-run, you’re asked to call investigators at 623-5295 or 623-5290. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.