Man found in hidden compartment, near loaded AR-15, hundreds of ammunition rounds during stand-off

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW) — A man was found in a hidden compartment and in possession of a loaded AR-15 and hundreds of rounds of ammunition during a stand-off with police Thursday.

Joel Maurer, 50, faces charges of having weapons under disability and domestic violence in the case.

According to a press release, Wadsworth police were called to the 110 block of Water Street in response to reports of domestic violence at just before 4 a.m. Christmas Day. Prior to their arrival, police said Maurer fled the home on foot. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Thursday morning, it was determined he returned to the home and was located inside where he had access to a rifle. Police made several attempts over two hours to make contact with him, but say he refused to surrender or respond.

Police said due to previous threats to shoot officers if an attempt was made to arrest him, SWAT team members responded to the scene. After about two hours, they made entry and found him in a hidden compartment in the wall.

Authorities searched the home and found a loaded AR-15, numerous loaded rifle magazines and containers filled with hundreds of rounds of rifle ammunition.

Maurer is being held at the Medina County Jail.