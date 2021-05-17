Man found in car with multiple gunshot wounds in Cleveland

by: Talia Naquin

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that happened early Monday.

Officers responded to the 12000 block of Parkhill Ave. around 2:30 a.m.

Police officers found a man who had been shot multiple times in a vehicle on the street.

EMS took a 24-year-old man to the hospital in critical condition.

Cleveland police marked shell casings in the street and put crime scene tape around the vehicle while they investigated.

If you have information that can help, call the Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers tip line at (216)252-7463.

