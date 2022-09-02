Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A man was found guilty of killing a woman, two children and another man in Cleveland’s Slavic Village.

Armond Johnson, 29, shot a mother near East 63rd St. and Fleet Ave. on July 18, 2019. Investigators say he killed the 25-year-old mother, then set the house on fire and ran from the scene.

The woman’s children, ages 6 and 2, were inside the home when it was set on fire. Both children died. Police say Johnson killed another man who lived in the area.

Cleveland police arrested him the next day.

Now, Johnson has been found guilty of 14 counts of murder, three counts of arson, two counts of endangering children, one count of kidnapping and one count of tampering with evidence.

He is eligible for the death penalty.

“Armond Johnson is a vile individual. With his barbaric actions, he killed his 6-year-old son, the mother of his child, her 2-year-old child and an innocent bystander. He deserves to pay with his life for his horrendous crimes and this verdict is the first step in bringing Mr. Johnson to justice,” said Prosecutor Mike O’Malley in a statement.