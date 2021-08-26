Man found guilty of murdering 12-year-old boy in Cleveland neighborhood

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The man charged with murdering a 12-year-old boy in Cleveland has been found guilty.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, a jury convicted 22-year-old Marvin Harris of killing the boy during an ambush shooting in the Buckeye neighborhood in 2017.

The shooting happened in the area of Buckeye Road and East 116th Street at about 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 24. Police said 12-year-old Abdel Bashiti and his father went outside of the family’s beauty supply store when they heard the gunfire. Bashiti was shot and died at the scene.

Five other juveniles were injured, including a 16-year-old boy who was shot in the head.

The jury found Harris guilty of two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, seven counts of felonious assault and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

“This family has been forced to endure the heartache of losing a child. Another victim of the senseless gun violence that is destroying our community. I am thankful that the jury has begun the process of holding Marvin Harris accountable for this murder,” said Prosecutor Michael O’Malley in a verdict announcement.

He will be sentenced at a later time.