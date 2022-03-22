CLEVELAND (WJW) – Wednesday is the sentencing for the man found guilty of destroying a local cupcake shop during the May 30 riots in downtown Cleveland.

It’s been an almost two-year ordeal for Kelly Kandah, owner of Colossal Cupcakes.

“I’m looking forward to there being nothing to stop me from moving on, putting it in the past,” said Kandah.

That closure will come when Tandre Buchanan, Jr. of Cleveland is sentenced following his conviction in the destruction of Kandah’s downtown business during the riots back in 2020.

“The max sentence is deserved. I have faith in the justice system,” said Kandah.

Buchanan was among the demonstrators who gathered downtown to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

Investigators said Buchanan and a group of protestors went on a rampage and damaged dozens of businesses.

One of the shops they targeted was Colossal Cupcakes on Euclid Avenue.

“He doesn’t seem like he’s remorseful for what he’s put me and my staff through,” said Kandah.

Kandah testified during Buchanan’s trial about how she and her employees were forced to hide in a back room while Buchanan looted and destroyed the store.

Her livelihood was closed for a year because of it.

“I had no idea how difficult it would be to reopen. I was constantly dealing with the cost of rebuilding, dealing with insurance. It was 10 years of recipes,” said Kandah.

But the comeback is always greater than the setback and that triumph came as Colossal celebrated 10 sweet years since Kandah opened the store on Euclid back in 2012.

“It’s a huge accomplishment for myself, my family, everyone who has supported me, even the employees who have been there from the very beginning,” said Kandah.

Kandah said right now, she does about half the business they used to do at the Euclid store.

However, she is set to open up a second downtown location, a cupcake café, in several weeks.