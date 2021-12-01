Man found guilty of destroying Colossal Cupcakes during last year’s riots

Related video: Trial starts for Tandre Buchanan, Jr., charged with destroying Colossal Cupcakes during last year’s riots

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Cleveland man facing charges in the destruction of a downtown business during last year’s riots was found guilty by a federal jury on Wednesday.

Tandre Buchanan, Jr. was found guilty of interference with commerce by means of robbery and tampering with evidence.

Buchanan was among the demonstrators who gathered in downtown Cleveland on May 30, 2020, to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

Investigators say Buchanan was among a group of protesters who went on a rampage and damaged dozens of businesses. One of the shops they targeted was Colossal Cupcakes on Euclid Avenue.

A man in an orange sweatshirt was shown on video using a chair to smash out windows in the shop, before it was looted and destroyed.

Employees retreated to a back room in fear for their lives, and the owner called 911, telling the dispatcher, “they’re in our store and they’re just trashing it, you guys have to hurry.”

After the riot, the FBI attempted to identify those responsible for the damage. Tipsters quickly identified the man in the orange sweatshirt as Buchanan.

After Buchanan was arrested, the FBI seized his cell phone, and agents found text messages that he sent about stealing and even selling some of the items that were looted from various businesses.

The jury found Buchanan guilty of evidence tampering after evidence showed Buchanan disposed of the bright orange clothing he wore in an attempt to conceal his identity.

He’s scheduled for sentencing on March 23, 2022.