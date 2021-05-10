Man found dead with gunshot wound to the head in Akron’s Grace Park

AKRON, Ohio ( WJW)- The Akron Police Department, along with the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred over the weekend.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office, police were called to Grace Park Saturday just before 5 p.m. When officers arrived they found the 58-year-old man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to Akron City Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not been released pending family notification.

No arrests have been made.