CLEVELAND (WJW)– A resident of an apartment building in The Flats found a man dead early Wednesday morning.

Officers arrived at Riverbed Street near Heritage Park at about 1:30 a.m. The Cleveland Division of Police said the 27-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No person of interest has been identified and the homicide remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.