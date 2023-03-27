CLEVELAND (WJW) – The man who was found dead Friday under the West 25th Street Bridge in Cleveland has been identified.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, 23-year-old Charles Eggers was found dead under the bridge at the intersection of Bradwell Avenue and Pear Road, under the Pearl Rd. bridge.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, officers responded to West 25th St. and Pearl Rd. around 2:40 p.m. after reports were made about a man who was found dead.

No further information was available