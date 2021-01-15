Man found dead on side of road in Richland County

MILLSBORO, Ohio (WJW)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead on the side of the road.

The 22-year-old man was discovered early Friday morning on Lexington Ontario Road in Millsboro, according to the police report. His cause of death was not released.

The sheriff’s office said the major crimes unit is looking into the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Jason Shoemaker at 419-774-6303.

