Man found dead on Cleveland sidewalk with gunshot wound to the head

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating a homicide that happened over the weekend.

On Sunday around 3 a.m., officers say they responded to 3700 Prospect Avenue for a report of shots fired, according to a release.

When they arrived on the scene, police say they found a 39-year-old man lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his head.

EMS was on the scene where they pronounced him dead.

Members of the Homicide Unit responded for investigation.

A suspect has not been identified at this time.

