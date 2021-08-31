Man found dead on Akron sidewalk

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX 8 photo)

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the homicide of a male.

According to the medical examiner, officers responded to the 200 block of Lake St. around 10 p.m. Monday for a report of a shooting.

Officers found a man lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The victim has not been identified.

Police have not released a suspect description.

Call Summit County Crime Stoppers with anonymous tips at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with the info to 274637.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral