Man found dead on Akron sidewalk

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the homicide of a male.

According to the medical examiner, officers responded to the 200 block of Lake St. around 10 p.m. Monday for a report of a shooting.

Officers found a man lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The victim has not been identified.

Police have not released a suspect description.

Call Summit County Crime Stoppers with anonymous tips at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with the info to 274637.