AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A 20-year-old man was found dead of a gunshot wound after a crash in Akron Sunday.

According to Akron police, it happened at around 6:35 p.m.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of 11th Street S.W. for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a vehicle had crashed into a tree.

The victim was found in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is still under investigation.