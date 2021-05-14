Man found dead near motorcycle at bottom of ravine in Willoughby Hills

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WJW) — A man was killed when his motorcycle went off the road and down an embankment in Willoughby Hills Thursday.

According to Willoughby Hills police, it happened at just after 6 p.m. on Interstate 90 east at the interchange of Interstate 271 south.

Officials responded to the scene, finding a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle far off the roadway at the bottom of a ravine. The 64-year-old male operator was found nearby and pronounced dead.

Preliminary investigation shows the motorcycle was traveling on I-90 east. The motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and went off the left side of the road and down the embankment.

The investigation is continuing.

