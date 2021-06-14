Man found dead inside home following 12-hour standoff in Parma

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has responded to assist in the investigating of a standoff and a shooting in Parma.

According to the Parma Police Department, an officer was in the area of State Rd. and Brookpark Rd. when he began pursuing the driver of a Dodge pick-up around 2 p.m. Sunday.

That driver had just been involved in shooting at a uniformed off-duty officer at a gas station, according to police.

The driver, identified as Kevin Richard Giesel, 64, went to his home in the 5700 block of South Park Blvd. and refused to come out of the home.

Crisis negotiators responded, as did the Southwest Enforcement Bureau (SEB).

Giesel was believed to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, according to a press release.

Police say Giesel came out around 2:30 a.m. and fired his gun at officers.

Multiple officers returned fire, according to police.

Giesel was found dead inside the home.

Stay with FOX 8 for more information as this story develops.