ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – An investigation is underway in Elyria after a man was found dead inside a home.

According to Elyria police, officers responded around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 100 block of Church Ln. on a report of an unresponsive man.

Police and the coroner’s office responded to the scene. The man, who is 28, has not been identified.

Lorain police did not release anything further on their investigation.