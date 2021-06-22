Man found dead inside Canton home after 911 call about assault

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Canton Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 27-year-old man.

According to a press release from police, dispatch received a 911 call Monday around 1 p.m.

The caller said a man had been assaulted in a home in the 1400 block of 6th St. SW.

Canton police and fire personnel found Devon Meredith dead inside the home.

He had been shot.

Canton police have also contacted the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation in the case.

If you can help, call police at (330)489-3144.