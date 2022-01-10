Man found dead in parking lot of Fairlawn apartment

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner and the Fairlawn Police Department are investigating the homicide of a 25-year-old man.

According to a press release from the medical examiner, officers responded to a shooting on Sunday in the 100 block of Buffington Rd.

A man was found shot to death in the parking lot of an apartment building.

He had multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead just after 2 p.m.

He has not been identified.

Fairlawn police have not released any information about the shooting.

