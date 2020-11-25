Man found dead in Maple Heights driveway

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Maple Heights police and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to a shooting early Wednesday.

Around 12:30 a.m. a man was found dead in a driveway in the 5100 block of Lee Rd.





5100 Lee Rd., Maple Heights

Neighbors tell FOX 8 the man did not live at the home where he was found.

The house was taped off with crime tape while law enforcement investigated the scene.

Neither police nor BCI has released any information about the incident.

The shooting victim has not been identified.

Police have not said if they’re searching for suspects.

