Man found dead in Cuyahoga River

The Cuyahoga River is a river located in Northeast Ohio, USA that feeds into Lake Erie. The river is famous for having been so polluted that it caught fire in 1969. The event helped to spur the environmental movement in the US.

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Police say they found a man dead in the Cuyahoga River on Saturday.

Around 5 p.m., Cuyahoga Falls Police and Fire responded to the area of 1659 Front St. about a person face down in the river.

After the rescue operation, the man’s body was pulled from the river and pronounced dead around 7:30 p.m.

His name is not being released until next of kin is notified.

Police say they do not suspect foul play, but still continue to investigate.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Cuyahoga Falls Police Detective Bureau at 330-971-8334 or the Anonymous Crime Fighters Tip Line at 330-971-8477.