CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and died on the west side of Cleveland Saturday.

Cleveland police said the man was found with a gunshot wound to the face at the 2800 block of Division Avenue near Loop Drive.

They said the 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, after authorities arrived around 4:20 p.m., and they are not identifying the victim at this time.

Anyone who may have information regarding what took place is asked to reach out to police at (216) 623-5464.