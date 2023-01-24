CLEVELAND (WJW) – Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Cleveland Monday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of E. 61st Street after a 61-year-old victim was found shot in his home.

When police arrived, they found the victim in the living room with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say neighbors reported hearing gunshots around that time.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.