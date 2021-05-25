Man found dead in backyard in Akron

by: Talia Naquin

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating a homicide.

According to the medical examiner, officers were called to the 2200 block of 24th St. on Monday around 9:30 p.m.

Officers found a 28-year-old man who was in a back yard with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified.

If you can help, call the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip; the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS; text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

