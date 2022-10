CLEVELAND (WJW) – A 62-year-old was found dead Sunday night, and Cleveland Police are now investigating the scene as the city’s latest homicide.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, the body of 62-year-old Henry Johnson was found in the stairway of the Riverview Apartments on West 25th Street.

At this point, police have not released any other information.