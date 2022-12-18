AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in a shooting Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called around 3:35 p.m. to a residence in the 2300 block of 29th Street SW. A caller told police that he checked on the victim after not hearing from him and found him unresponsive from a possible shooting.

When officers got there, they found the victim, a 42-year-old man, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, but investigators say there are no suspects yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.