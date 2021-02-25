Man found dead in Akron driveway with multiple gunshot wounds

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a 37-year-old man.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Vernon Odom Blvd. around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on a call of shots fired.

Officers found a man lying in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a press release.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has not been identified.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Callers can remain anonymous.