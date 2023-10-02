AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the city Monday afternoon.

According to the Akron Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Chandler Avenue around 4:40 p.m.

When they got there, officers found a 36-year-old man with gunshot wounds in the backyard, where he was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, residents nearby reported hearing someone yelling at the time of the shooting.

There have been no arrests.

The homicide remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.