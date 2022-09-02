ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) – Sheriff’s deputies and agents are investigating after a man was found dead and another was in need of medication attention inside an Ashland home.

According to a press release, firefighters were called to the home on County Road Friday morning by a female who found the man in need of medical help.

They then called Ashland County Sheriff’s deputies to the scene after 11 a.m.

“His injuries were troubling to the paramedics and deputies,” the press release stated. The male was transported to the hospital.

When deputies searched the house and garage, they found a younger man deceased.

The Ashland County Coroner has identified the man as 39-year-old Jason Gardner, of Ashland Ohio.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigations is also helping with the investigation, which officials say is ongoing. More information will be released once the investigation is completed.