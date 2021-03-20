Man found dead along Towpath Trail

CLEVEVLAND (WJW)– A man was found dead on the Towpath Trail in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood Saturday morning.

A man walking along the trail near Clark Avenue and West 11th Street made the discovery just before 11 a.m. near a bench.

The Cleveland Division of Police said there were spent shell casings near the body. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464. Tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.