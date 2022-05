CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– A man was found dead along a road in Stark County Tuesday night.

The Stark County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as Joseph Aaron Pomeroy, 31, of Alliance. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

A passerby spotted the body on Hardington Avenue NE near 12th Street NE in East Canton and called the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 330-430-3800 or the crime tip line at 330-451-3937.